NBA Finals Game 4: Golden State Warriors even series against the Boston Celtics behind Steph Curry’s 43 points

BOSTON — Stephen Curry scored 43 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 107-97 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night, sending the series back to San Francisco knotted at two games apiece.

Two nights after shaking off a foot injury in a Game 3 loss, Curry shot his way to the third-best playoff performance of his career, adding 10 rebounds and making a pair of baskets during a 10-0 fourth-quarter run that turned a four-point Celtics edge into a 100-94 Warriors lead.

“The heart on that man is incredible,” Warriors guard Klay Thompson said. “The things he does, we kind of take for granted at times, to go out there and put us on his back. We’ve got to help him out on Monday.”

Andrew Wiggins had 17 points and 16 boards for the Warriors, who have won at least one road game for 27 consecutive playoff series. They will host Game 5 on Monday night, with Game 6 in Boston on Thursday. The Warriors would hold the home-court advantage in a seventh game, if necessary.

“We had to do it the difficult way,” said Celtics coach Ime Udoka, whose team split the first four games in each of its previous two series. “We have to do it again. It could have been an easier road, obviously, if you get the win tonight. But we’re 2-2 now. We know we can do it. We’ve done it before.”

Jayson Tatum had 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Celtics but managed just one basket while playing the entire fourth quarter. Jaylen Brown scored 21 points and Robert Williams III had 12 rebounds.

Marcus Smart, who scored 18 points, hit a 3-pointer to give the Celtics a 94-90 lead with just more than five minutes remaining. But they missed six straight shots and did not score again until the 1:18 mark after Curry made a floater and a 3-pointer to give the Warriors a 100-94 lead.

“He wasn’t letting us lose. That’s all it boils down to,” the Warriors’ Draymond Green said. “I could tell in his demeanor, last couple of days, even after Game 3 that he was going to come out with that kind of fire.”

The Warriors outscored the Celtics 17-3 to close the game.

Fans arriving at the TD Garden for what could have been the final time this season found a T-shirt draped over their seats with the 17 NBA championship banners lined up on the front. There was a blank rectangle where the 18th would go.

Now the Celtics would need to win at least one more time in San Francisco to fill in the blank.

The amped-up crowd spent much of the game booing Green, chanting an obscenity at him that is usually reserved for Bucky Dent and jeering his many misses. The four-time All-Star shot 1 of 7 but finished with nine rebounds and eight assists to go with two points.

He also had an offensive rebound and a dish to Curry after returning to the game in the final minute to eliminate any chance of a Celtics comeback.

“He’s the ultimate competitor. ... Made huge plays down the stretch,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “This is a tough series for him to score because of Boston’s size and athleticism, but he’s still impacting the game at a huge level.”