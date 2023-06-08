Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

MIAMI — Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray became the first teammates in NBA Finals history to record triple-doubles, and the two stars made sure the Denver Nuggets reclaimed the lead in the series by beating the Miami Heat 109-94 in Game 3 on Wednesday night.

Jokic finished with 32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists — the first 30-20-10 game in NBA Finals history, or at least the first since assists were tracked. Murray had 34 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, getting the rebound he needed with 9 seconds remaining.

The Nuggets outrebounded the Heat 58-33 and took a 2-1 lead. Game 4 is Friday in Miami.

Jimmy Butler scored 28 points for Miami, and Bam Adebayo finished with 22 points and 17 rebounds. Caleb Martin added 10 points.

The Heat have been the comeback kings of these playoffs — seven rallies after trailing by at least 12 points. They were down 14 going into the fourth, and Nuggets coach Michael Malone reminded his team of Miami’s penchant for comebacks.

“First two games, they won the fourth quarter,” Malone said. “Tonight, we win the fourth quarter, we win the game.”

His team listened.

The lead eventually reached 21, the outcome never seriously in doubt and Jokic looking very much like he’s back in cruise control. The Heat got within nine on a 3-pointer by Duncan Robinson with 1:22 left, but there was no epic finish for Miami.

Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) and center Bam Adebayo (13) defend Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Miami. (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

Officially, Jokic is now the seventh player to have two triple-doubles in the same finals. Magic Johnson and LeBron James each did it in three different finals. Draymond Green, Wilt Chamberlain, Larry Bird and Butler all had one title series with two triple-doubles.

It was his 10th triple-double of these playoffs, extending his single-season record, and he was unbothered by whatever Miami threw his way. Jokic finished 12 of 21 from the field and 7 of 8 from the line, playing 44 minutes.

Christian Braun was tremendous off the bench for the Nuggets, scoring 15 points on 7-for-8 shooting in 19 minutes. Aaron Gordon added 11 for Denver.

Miami never led in the second half. A dunk by Adebayo put the Heat up 44-42 with 3:18 left in the first half before a 3-pointer by Murray represented the seventh and final lead change of the night.

It was 53-48 at halftime before Denver pushed the lead to double digits for the first time early in the third and wound up leading by 19 later in that quarter.

Tip-ins

Nuggets: Denver used Reggie Jackson in the first quarter, going nine deep in the opening 12 minutes for the first time since Game 2 of the Western Conference finals. ... The Nuggets hadn’t lost two consecutive games to the Heat since March 14 and Nov. 30, 2016. Jokic played in both of those games, Murray in the second one early in his rookie season.

Heat: It was the first finals game in Miami since 2014. The Heat didn’t have any home games in the 2020 finals, which were held in the NBA’s restart bubble near Orlando. ... Wednesday was the 11th anniversary of LeBron James’ 45-point, 15-rebound, five-assist game in Boston in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals to stave off elimination. The Heat won Game 7 and went on to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder for James’ first title.

Haslem record

Miami’s Udonis Haslem — in his 20th and final season — became the oldest player to appear in the NBA Finals, breaking the mark of 42 years, 58 days set by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on June 13, 1989.

Haslem turns 43 on Friday. He played the final 29.8 seconds.

Rare company

Jokic had 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists in the first quarter. The only other players in the last 25 years to have that in any quarter of a finals game were Stephen Curry (12-7-5) for the Golden State Warriors in the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers on June 4, 2017, and Shaquille O’Neal (12-7-3) for the Los Angeles Lakers in the second quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers on June 8, 2001.

Celeb watch

Former Heat player and NBA champion Mike Miller — now an agent — was at the game with one of his clients, Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic. Banchero tweeted, “game ain’t even started yet i’m in here star struck.”

DJ Khaled was in attendance along with soccer greats Neymar and Paul Pogba (on the day Lionel Messi committed to play for Inter Miami), Shakira, Magic Johnson, J. Cole (who played a role in getting Caleb Martin to the Heat) and Dwyane Wade — who starred for Miami’s title teams in 2006, 2012 and 2013.