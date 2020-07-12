Life in the NBA bubble: How equipment managers packed for at least 5 weeks — and maybe 3 months — at Disney World

"This is what equipment managers were built for, honestly," Orlando Magic equipment manager Jacob Diamond said. "We have some of the smartest guys around the league that do what I do and at the end of the day, for us, it's really no job too big, no job too small. Our coaches are relying on us, our players, and this is history right here. So, it's kind of cool to be a part of it — even though it's extra work."