Minnesota loses star running back Mo Ibrahim to a season-ending leg injury

Fleck declined to specify the injury, but he said Ibrahim sustained a tear. The severity suggested an Achilles tendon. Ibrahim was hurt on the second-to-last play of the third quarter Thursday against Ohio State, when he ran to the right side for 1 yard and tried to escape a tackle by safety Ronnie Hickman. After Ibrahim planted his left foot, slow-motion replays on the Fox broadcast showed his leg react as if something had popped inside.