xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement

Chance of no baseball in 2020 increases after MLB tells union it won’t start the season if players don’t waive their claim owners violated an agreement

By Ronald Blum
Associated Press
Jun 15, 2020 5:36 PM
NEW YORK

The chance that there will be no Major League Baseball season increased substantially Monday when the commissioner's office told the players' association it will not proceed with a schedule unless the union waives its right to claim management violated a March agreement between the feuding sides.

MLB's action was described to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the details who spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement was authorized.

Advertisement

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said ahead of last week's amateur draft that the chance of a season was “100%.”

“I can tell you unequivocally we are going to play Major League Baseball this year,” he said on ESPN’s draft broadcast.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement