Philadelphia Phillies knock out the defending champion Atlanta Braves and advance to their 1st NLCS since 2010

PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper stood as still in the clubhouse as he does when he admires a home run and accepted the beer bath from bottles his Phillies teammates took delight in pouring on him.

Harper’s goggles provided no defense for the waterfall of booze streaming down his cheeks.

“It’s so cold! But it’s so good!” slugger Rhys Hoskins barked in Harper’s face.

Then it was time for the Phillies to sing: “I’m going going, back back, to Cali Cali!” they shouted in unison to the Notorious B.I.G. classic. That’s right, the next stop for the Phillies is a trip West to the NLCS, as a team that looked completely lost in May suddenly looks every bit like a World Series contender.

Brandon Marsh hit a three-run homer and J.T. Realmuto lined an inside-the-park home run that sent the Phillies bolting headfirst into the NL Championship Series for the first time since 2010 with an 8-3 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 on Saturday.

Realmuto became the first catcher to hit an inside-the-parker in postseason history, and Harper punctuated the romp with a clinching home run that helped the Phillies take the NL Division Series 3-1 against the World Series champion Braves.

Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper, left, and catcher Garrett Stubbs celebrate a win over the Braves in Game 4 of an NLDS on Saturday in Philadelphia. The Phillies won 8-3 to clinch the series. (Matt Slocum/AP)

The Phillies will face either the San Diego Padres or the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS. The Padres held a 2-1 lead over the Dodgers going into Game 4 on Saturday night.

“Like I told them, the goal when we leave spring training is to win the division,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “Until you win the division, you don’t have a chance to do anything special because you never know what’s going to happen, you don’t know what team’s going to get hot, what things have to go right for you to go deep into the postseason.

“And we got in. It didn’t happen for us this year.”

The Phillies finished third in the NL East at 87-75 — 14 games behind the 101-win Braves — but are playing like a contender under manager Rob Thomson. Thomson, who had been a career coach for the Yankees and Phillies, transformed a team well out of contention at 23-29 when they fired Joe Girardi on June 3.

“We just got off to a little bit of a slow start and kind of spiraled,” Thomson said. “And May was a really tough month. It was a really tough schedule.

“Then once we hit June, the schedule kind of lightened up a little bit and we started winning, and guys started getting confidence and believing that they could win and believing that, OK, now this is the team that we thought we were. And just kept going.”

After a 2-0 sweep of the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals in the newly created wild-card round, the Phillies used a dose of Marsh Madness to keep the party rolling in October.

Heck, call it Mash Madness, as the Phillies turned Citizens Bank Park into a cozy home bandbox for the second straight game — and with another fired-up, towel-waving crowd along for every long ball.

“I feel like I’m with them,” Harper said. “I feel like they’re with us each day. I feel like I’m in hand-in-hand with them. That’s all they want to see. They just want you to play hard. That’s it. They want you to go out there and bust your (rear) each day. No excuses.”

After Hoskins spiked his bat on a three-run shot in a Game 3 win, it was Marsh’s turn in the second inning to hammer a three-run homer in Game 4.

The Phillies' Brandon Marsh, right, celebrates his three-run home run with Jean Segura in the second inning of Game 4 of an National League Division Series on Saturday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS)

Braves starter Charlie Morton was hit on his pitching elbow by Alec Bohm’s single traveling 71.9 mph to lead off the inning. After being checked, Morton allowed a single to Jean Segura and hung a 2-2 curveball that the No. 9 hitter Marsh launched deep into the right-field seats for a 3-0 lead.

Marsh, 24, is known as much for his stringy hair and ZZ Top-esque beard as he is for being one of the top young players on the Phillies. Marsh, who also doubled in the fourth, was acquired from the Los Angeles Angels in August just ahead of this season’s trade deadline. Phillies President Dave Dombrowski swung another deadline deal with the Angels that got them Game 4 starter Noah Syndergaard, also known for his long locks.

Reliever Brad Hand was one of six Phillies pitchers and got the win.

Syndergaard, bumped from the rotation at the end of the season, wasn’t asked by Thomson to do much other than keep the Phillies in the game. He delivered with three strikeouts in three innings in a brief throwback to his commanding “Thor” days with the New York Mets.

Orlando Arcia hit a solo shot off him in the third to make it 3-1.

Realmuto then hustled his way into postseason history.

Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto celebrates after scoring on an inside-the-park home run during the third inning of Game 4 of a National League Division Series against the Braves on Saturday in Philadelphia. (Matt Slocum/AP)

He connected to lead off the third inning against reliever Collin McHugh. The ball hit the angled portion of the wall beyond the reach of center fielder Michael Harris II, and the carom rolled along the warning track toward right-center. Ronald Acuña Jr. stood in right field watching the play and didn’t start running toward the ball until Realmuto was well past first base. Realmuto, who runs extremely well for a catcher, made a headfirst slide into the plate, well ahead of the relay.

With that, it was bedlam as a sellout crowd of 45,660 was deliriously cheering, every sense tingling that there wasn’t going to be a Game 5.

Nope. Just Game 3 of the NLCS back in Philly on Friday.

Harper hit a solo homer in the eighth, the second of the series for the reigning NL MVP.

It seemed fitting the trio of Phillies sluggers that form the heart of the franchise put the game away in the sixth. Hoskins, Realmuto and Harper all had RBI singles that made it 7-2 and a series clinch a mere formality.

“They’re hitting on all cylinders at the right time. It’s a good club,” Snitker said. “They’ve got really good players and they’re getting it going at the right time.”