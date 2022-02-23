MLB lockout, Day 84: Owners increase offer on minimum salary by $10,000, but little movement is made on key issues

JUPITER, FLA. — In another day of minor moves as the deadline approaches to salvage a March 31 opening day, Major League Baseball’s only new offer to players Wednesday was to increase the minimum salary by an additional $10,000 a year.
MLB upped its proposed minimum for this year to $640,000 with the figure rising by $10,000 in each additional season of a five-year agreement.
Players have asked for $775,000 in 2022 with $30,000 jumps each season.
There appeared to be little or no movement on the key issue of luxury tax thresholds and rates or the size of the bonus pool for pre-arbitration players
The sides were still meeting in the early evening, gathered in a small group session.
New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer and New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole were involved in the talks on the third straight day of bargaining.
Free-agent pitcher Andrew Miller and Yankees reliever Zack Britton also joined the negotiations on the 84th day of the lockout and were alongside Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor and Houston Astros catcher Jason Castro. Those six are among the eight members of the union’s executive subcommittee, which supervises collective bargaining.
Texas Rangers infielder Marcus Semien and Boston Red Sox pitcher James Paxton, the other two members, have not been seen during the talks at Roger Dean Stadium, the vacant spring training home of the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals.
Britton, Cole, Paxton, Scherzer and Semien are represented by Scott Boras, baseball’s most powerful agent.
With baseball mired in its ninth and second-longest work stoppage, less than a week remains until the sides reach what management says is a Monday deadline for a deal that would allow the season to start as scheduled. Players have not said whether they accept that time frame, and there remains a sense both sides are awaiting more time pressure to force more major moves by the other.
Teams have told the union they will not decrease revenue sharing and will not add new methods for players to accrue service time, which players say are needed to prevent teams from holding players back to delay free agency.