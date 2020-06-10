MLB players’ latest proposal cuts season to 89 games, requests prorated money

MLB says that because the season likely would be played in empty ballparks without fans, the absence of gate-related revenue would lead to a loss of $640,000 for each additional game played, a figure the union questions. MLB's proposal would guarantee players 50% of prorated salaries and another 20% if the postseason is completed, and teams would fund a $50 million pool for players' postseason shares even if no tickets sold. MLB also would forgive 20% of the salary advance.