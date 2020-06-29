Diamondbacks’ Mike Leake and Nationals’ Ryan Zimmerman and Joe Ross are 1st MLB players to opt out of 2020 season over COVID-19 concerns

“During this global pandemic, Mike and his family had many discussions about playing this season,” Leake’s agent, Danny Horwits, said in a statement Monday. “They took countless factors into consideration, many of which are personal to him and his family. After thorough consideration, he has chosen to opt out of playing in 2020. This was not an easy decision for Mike. He wishes the best of luck and health for his Diamondback teammates this season and he’s looking forward to 2021.”