MLB All-Star Game uniforms get 1-star reviews

By PAT GRAHAM
Associated Press
Jul 13, 2021 10:44 PM

DENVER — Fashion forward? More like fashion faux pas.

Fans on social media weren’t exactly raving about the new All-Star Game jerseys on display Tuesday night.

No classic birds-on-a-bat design for the St. Louis Cardinals at Coors Field, no sweet script for the Los Angeles Dodgers. No brown pinstripes on the shirts for the San Diego Padres, no recognizable “NY” logo prominently on the hat for the New York Yankees.

Nowhere close.

Bring back the rainbow of colors, many said, with players wearing their own team’s uniforms. That was a big part of the game’s charm, they said.

Brett Anderson, a pitcher for the Milwaukee Brewers, posted on Twitter: “MLB should just let the players wear their own uniforms instead of these slow pitch softball ones.”

The AL wore blue uniforms that reminded some of jumpsuits. The NL had an all-white ensemble that had many commenting they looked, well, bland.

Rather than familiar logos and names, there were three-letter abbreviations on the jerseys for which team they represented.

Major League Baseball has a billion-dollar contract with Nike, whose swoosh was displayed prominently on the right side of the uniform just below the collar.

American League's Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels grounds out on a pitch by National League starting pitcher Max Scherzer of the Washington Nationals during the first inning Tuesday in Denver.
American League's Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels grounds out on a pitch by National League starting pitcher Max Scherzer of the Washington Nationals during the first inning Tuesday in Denver. (Gabriel Christus/AP)

