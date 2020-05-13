Mid-American Conference eliminates tournaments in 8 sports and scales them back in men’s and women’s basketball

The Mid-American Conference is eliminating postseason tournaments in eight sports, including baseball and softball, while men’s and women’s basketball are among nine sports that will have postseasons scaled back.
The MAC announced the cost-cutting move Tuesday in response to the financial crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
Postseason tournaments also will be discontinued in field hockey, women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s tennis and men’s and women’s soccer. Champions of the 12-team conference — which includes Northern Illinois — will be determined by regular-season results in sports without postseason tournaments.
Men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will include only the top eight teams in the regular-season standings. Regular-season basketball schedules will increase to 20 conference games, and opening-round, on-campus tournament games will be eliminated.
Volleyball, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track and field and men’s and women’s golf also will have postseasons with fewer participants.
The postseason changes cover the next four seasons and will be “evaluated as the economic situation stabilizes and improves,” the conference said in a statement.