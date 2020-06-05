Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand pledge $100 million for racial equality and social justice campaigns: ‘This is a tipping point. We need to make a stand.’

Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand are giving $100 million to organizations dedicated to promoting racial equality and social justice.
In a joint statement Friday on social media, Jordan and the Jordan Brand said money will be paid over 10 years with the goal of “ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education.”
“Black lives matter,” the statement said. “This isn't a controversial statement. Until the ingrained racism that allows our country's institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of black people.”
Jordan, the 57-year-old former Chicago Bulls great, is the owner of the Charlotte Hornets. The Jordan Brand is a subsidiary of Nike, the shoe giant that earlier Friday committed $40 million over the next four years to support the black community.
Later Friday, in an exclusive interview with The Charlotte Observer, Jordan revealed what moved him to donate the $100 million.
“We have been beaten down (as African Americans) for so many years," Jordan told the Observer. "It sucks your soul. You can’t accept it anymore. This is a tipping point. We need to make a stand. We’ve got to be better as a society regarding race.”
He told The Observer that racism has become “somewhat acceptable in certain circles.”
“We’ve got to understand at an early age (that it can’t be tolerated)," Jordan said. "Education is such an important part” of societal change.
As for what needs to happen to change racist behavior, Jordan told The Observer: “Face up to your demons. Extend a hand. Understand the inequalities. Sure, it’s about bargaining for better policing, but it’s more. We have encountered racism to be somewhat acceptable in certain circles.
“Just because someone grew up in a slum doesn’t mean you should look at them as not being equal — so they themselves start seeing themselves as not equal. You should not feel you’re better than others because you grew up with more advantages.”
Jordan also released a statement Sunday on George Floyd and the killings of black people at the hands of police.
“I am deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry,” Jordan said. “I see and feel everyone's pain, outrage and frustration. I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country. We have had enough.”
Floyd was in handcuffs when a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck as he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe. Derek Chauvin is charged with second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Three other officers at the scene are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
The Charlotte Observer contributed.
