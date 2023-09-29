Grounds crew members work on the field during a rain delay of a game between the Mets and Marlins on Thursday in New York. (Frank Franklin II/AP)

NEW YORK — Having rallied to take a ninth-inning lead against the New York Mets, the Miami Marlins were foiled by the weather at Citi Field once again.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Yuri Gurriel had consecutive run-scoring hits that put the Marlins ahead 2-1 on Thursday, but umpires soon ordered the tarp on the field and the game was suspended by rain at 12:58 a.m. after a 3-hour, 17-minute delay.

“Without getting into the details, obviously, this is an unfortunate incident,” said Marlins general manager Kim Ng, who declined comment when asked if the suspension could have been avoided or if the game could have been completed in the ninth.

The Marlins moved into sole possession of the No. 3 NL wild-card spot, a half-game over the Chicago Cubs, who lost to the Braves in Atlanta. The Marlins hold the tiebreaker over the Cubs.

The Cubs (82-77) finish with three games at NL Central champion Milwaukee. The Marlins close with three games at Pittsburgh and would need to return to New York on Monday to complete the game against the Mets if it’s needed to determine a postseason spot.

The game would be resumed at the point of suspension if needed to determine a playoff berth. Under rule 7.02 (b) (4) (A), if the game isn’t needed to decide a postseason spot, the game would be called and the score would revert to a 1-0 Mets victory.

Ng spoke for less than a minute. No other players or staff members spoke with reporters as the Marlins prepared for their flight to Pittsburgh.

With rain letting up slightly, the tarp had been removed around 12:20 a.m. Marlins manager Skip Schumaker became involved on the field in an animated conversation with umpire crew chief Alfonso Márquez, a member of the Mets grounds crew and senior vice president of ballpark operations Sue Lucchi.

A few minutes later, the tarp went back on the field. The Mets vacated their dugout shortly thereafter.

“We had two or three potential start times,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said. “We were ready to go and then it kept closing. It would open and we would go quick and pull the tarp, but underneath is wet too.”