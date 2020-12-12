Georgia Tech and Miami cancel makeup game because of COVID-19 concern

A makeup football game between No. 9 Miami and Georgia Tech has been canceled after the Yellow Jackets said they wouldn’t be able to meet the Atlantic Coast Conference’s COVID-19 guidelines.
Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury made the announcement less than 24 hours after the Yellow Jackets played what turned out to be their regular-season finale, losing to Pittsburgh 34-20.
He said the school informed Miami and the ACC that it wouldn’t be able to play the Dec. 19 game at Hard Rock Stadium after receiving a report from its chief medical officer, Dr. Angelo Galante.
“It would not be in the best interests of our student-athletes for us to attempt to play a game,” Stansbury said. “As always, the health and safety of our student-athletes is our top priority. We felt that it was only right to let Miami and the ACC know as early as possible, and we appreciate their understanding.”
The ACC said it was informed by Georgia Tech that the school would not be able to meet several of the guidelines set by the league’s medical advisory group.
The game was initially scheduled to be held Nov. 21, but had to be postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Miami program.
The Hurricanes are set to host North Carolina on Saturday in another makeup game that will apparently be their regular-season finale.