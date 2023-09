Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) lifts running back De'Von Achane (28) after Achane scored a touchdown during the second half against the Broncos on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins scored the most points in a game by an NFL team since 1966, overwhelming the Denver Broncos 70-20 on Sunday behind rookie speedster De’Von Achane’s 203 rushing yards and Tua Tagovailoa’s no-look shovel-pass touchdown.

The Dolphins set a franchise record for scoring and finished two points shy of the NFL’s regular-season record — set in 1966 when Washington scored 72 points against the New York Giants. They are the third team in NFL history to score at least 70 points in a regular-season game and the fourth overall including the Chicago Bears’ 73-0 victory over Washington in the 1940 NFL championship game.

Many of their starters, including Tagovailoa and star receiver Tyreek Hill, were pulled from the game early in the fourth quarter.

Achane caught a 10-yard TD pass from Tagovailoa — the quarterback’s fourth touchdown — in the fourth, and Jason Sanders converted the extra point that made it 56-13 and broke Miami’s franchise scoring record of 55 set against the St. Louis Cardinals on Nov. 24, 1977.

Hill caught a 54-yard touchdown pass on the Dolphins’ opening drive en route to 157 yards on nine catches.

Miami scored touchdowns on eight of nine drives before Mike White replaced Tagovailoa in the fourth. Raheem Mostert had his second straight multiple-touchdown game with three rushing touchdowns and a TD catch.

Tagovailoa found a wide-open Hill on the Dolphins’ third play of the game for the duo’s fourth touchdown connection of the season. Hill had 9.7 yards of separation from the nearest Broncos defender when the pass arrived, according to NFL NextGen stats.

Tagovailoa, the NFL’s leading passer, looked to his left, then flipped a 4-yard pass to Achane, which gave Miami a 21-7 lead in the second. Tagovailoa completed his first 17 pass attempts.

His first incompletion came with 9:44 left in the third when he slightly underthrew Hill. He finished one completion shy of Miami’s franchise record, which was set by Ryan Tannehill in 2015 when he completed 18 consecutive passes over a two-game span.

Achane averaged 11.3 yards per carry and had an electric 67-yard touchdown run in the fourth that capped the Dolphins scoring at 70. He also had a physical 8-yard rushing touchdown in the first that made it 14-0.

Denver’s defense, down starting safety Justin Simmons (hip) and linebacker Frank Clark (hip), got a rare stop with 4:52 left in the first half when the Dolphins could not convert on fourth-and-1 at their 34, but the Broncos punted on the ensuing drive.

Russell Wilson started a season 0-3 for the first time in his career as Denver simply could not keep pace with Miami’s scoring.

Wilson was 23 of 38 for 306 yards with an interception. He had a 12-yard TD pass to Courtland Sutton on Denver’s second possession. It was the second TD catch of the season for Sutton, who led the Broncos with 91 yards on eight catches.

Sutton had two fumbles, both knocked out by Dolphins safety Jevon Holland. The first led to a 3-yard run by Mostert that made it 35-10 just before halftime. The second resulted in Mostert’s 19-yard TD catch in the third.

Only one coach in Broncos history started worse than first-year coach Sean Payton has at 0-3, and that’s Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who lost his first four games as Denver’s head coach in 2019.

Will Lutz had field goals of 31 and 25 yards for the Broncos, and rookie Marvin Mims Jr. returned a kickoff 99 yards for a score in the fourth.

Robbie Chosen, activated from the practice squad, caught a 68-yard TD pass from White.

No Waddle, no problem

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle missed the first game of his career while in the concussion protocol after a helmet-to-helmet hit last week. Waddle has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons, but without him, Miami’s offense recorded 726 total yards.

Injuries

Broncos: LB Josey Jewell, Denver’s leading tackler, left in the first half with a groin injury and did not return.

Dolphins: WR River Cracraft injured his shoulder in the second quarter and was ruled out. ... LB Jaelan Philips left just before halftime with an oblique injury. ... Williams left in the third quarter with a groin injury.

Up next

Broncos: At Chicago on Oct. 1.

Dolphins: At Buffalo on Oct. 1.