Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions agree to part ways, signaling the end of the QB’s 12-year run with the team

Quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions are planning to part ways.
The Lions and Stafford have mutually agreed to explore trading him, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation. The person spoke Saturday to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team and Stafford had not announced the decision.
Stafford expressed an interest in being traded after the season, and the team tabled the idea until it hired a new general manager and coach, the person said. Stafford was on a call with Lions general manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell earlier this week, according to the person, and they discussed moving on without each other.
The Lions drafted Stafford No. 1 overall in 2009, and he has two years left on a five-year, $135 million contract.
Stafford surpassed the 45,000-yard mark in the 165th game of his career, the fewest games an NFL player has had to reach that number, during the 2020 season finale. He threw three touchdown passes in that game against the Minnesota Vikings to raise his career total to 282.
The Lions went 5-11 in 2020, third straight double-digit loss season, and his career record is 74-90-1.
The Lions drafted the strong-armed Stafford out of Georgia with the hopes he could help the franchise have playoff success, building on the one playoff victory it has earned since winning the 1957 NFL title.
Stafford, though, was 0-3 in the postseason.
The Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots are among the teams that might have an interest in Stafford, who turns 33 in February.
Stafford earned Pro Bowl recognition in 2014 and was AP’s Comeback Player of the Year in 2011 after bouncing back from an injury-stunted start to his career. He is No. 16 on the league’s all-time list with 45,109 passing yards and 282 passing touchdowns.
Playing for a team that was often trailing, he has led 31 fourth-quarter comebacks in his career and earned 38 victories with game-winning drives.
The Lions have the No. 7 pick this year and likely will be looking for a quarterback, possibly Ohio State star Justin Fields.