Hideki Matsuyama wins the Masters to become the 1st men’s major champion from Japan

AUGUSTA, GA. — Hideki Matsuyama is the first Japanese men’s major champion, winning the Masters on Sunday by one stroke over Will Zalatoris.
Despite bogeys on three of his last four holes, Matsuyama shot a 1-over-par 73 to finish at 10-under 278. He’s only the second Asian man to win a major, joining 2009 PGA Championship winner Y.E. Yang of South Korea.
After leading by six at one point, Matsuyama gave his challengers a bit of hope by skipping one into the water at No. 15, leading to a bogey that reduced his lead to two shots over Xander Schauffele.
But Schauffele found the water at No. 16, leading to the first triple bogey of his major championship career.
Masters rookie Zalatoris salvaged a par at the final hole after driving into a fairway bunker. He finished at 9-under 279. Schauffele and Jordan Spieth tied for third at 7 under.
