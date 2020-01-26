xml:space="preserve">
Kobe Bryant reportedly dies in helicopter crash outside of Los Angeles

By
Chicago Tribune
Jan 26, 2020 3:00 PM
Lakers forward Kobe Bryant (24) waves to the crowd after being pulled from the game late in the second half against the Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2016.
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant died Sunday morning in a helicopter crash, according to multiple reports including TMZ, Variety and the Los Angeles Times. He was 41.

Bryant, who won five NBA championships and was an 18-time All-Star, was on board a helicopter that reportedly crashed and burst into flames in the hills above Calabasas, outside of Los Angeles.

Multiple fatalities were reported in the crash.

Bryant was one of the NBA’s biggest stars during his 20-year career. A two-time scoring champion, Bryant was a 12-time All-Defensive team and 15-time All-NBA player. He made his NBA debut on Nov. 3, 1996, at 18.

More to come

