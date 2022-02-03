Jim Harbaugh is staying at Michigan after interviewing with the Minnesota Vikings

Harbaugh was the last of four candidates to interview in person with the Vikings, who hired new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah last week. Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham are the other finalists to replace Mike Zimmer, who was fired after a second straight losing season. Zimmer made the playoffs three times in eight years with the Vikings.