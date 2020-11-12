Jack Nicklaus is done talking about his endorsement of Donald Trump. ‘I don’t think this is a place for politics,’ he said after his ceremonial Masters tee shot.

Jack Nicklaus says he is done talking about his endorsement of President Donald Trump.
The six-time Masters champion posted a message of support for the Republican candidate on social media shortly before the election. He also said he had already voted for Trump, who wound up losing the Nov. 3 election to former Vice President Joe Biden.
Nicklaus was at Augusta National on Thursday to open the Masters with a ceremonial tee shot alongside fellow Hall of Famer Gary Player.
Asked about his endorsement of Trump, Nicklaus said, “I think I’ve said enough about that. I don’t think this is a place for politics.”