Pro Football Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell, a 2-sport star at Illinois, dies at 84

Bobby Mitchell, a speedy two-sport star at Illinois who went on to star for the Browns and Redskins in the late 1950s and ‘60s, has died. He was 84.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame said Sunday night that Mitchell’s family said he died in the afternoon. The Hall of Fame didn’t provide other details.
“The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Bobby Mitchell,” Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker said in a statement. “The Game lost a true legend today. Bobby was an incredible player, a talented executive and a real gentleman to everyone with whom he worked or competed against. His wife Gwen and their entire family remain in our thoughts and prayers. The Hall of Fame will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration to future generations.”
Mitchell grew up in Hot Springs, Ark., starring in baseball as well as football and track in high school and getting offered a professional baseball contract to play in the Cardinals organization.
Instead he chose to play football and run track at Illinois, taking over at halfback seven games into his sophomore season in 1955 and rushing for more than 100 yards in all three remaining games. He was named first-team All-Big Ten that year and second-team as a senior in 1957, when he also caught two touchdown passes in the College All-Stars’ 35-19 victory over the NFL champion Lions.
On the track, Mitchell set an indoor world record in 1958 in the 70-yard low hurdles and helped Illinois win the Big Ten title.
Mitchell spent 11 seasons in the NFL. He played halfback for the Browns from 1958 to ’61, then moved to flanker for the Redskins from 1962 to ’68. He was a three-time All-NFL selection and played in four Pro Bowls.
He was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1983. The Hall of Fame flag on the museum’s campus will be flown at half-staff in Mitchell’s memory.
Mitchell remained with the Redskins after retiring as a player from 1968 to 2003, working his way up from pro scout to assistant general manager.