Packers hold off Jaguars 24-20 despite multiple mistakes to improve to 7-2

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes and ran for a third score as the Green Bay Packers overcame numerous mistakes to rally for a 24-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Lambeau Field.
Rodgers put the Packers (7-2) ahead for good with 9:11 left by throwing a 6-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams, who had left with an ankle injury earlier in the second half. Rodgers also had a 5-yard touchdown run and a 78-yard scoring strike to Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who caught four passes for a career-high 149 yards.
Keelan Cole scored on a franchise-record 91-yard punt return and a 12-yard reception for the Jaguars (1-8), who lost their eighth straight. Jacksonville’s James Robinson, an undrafted rookie from Illinois State, rushed for 109 yards on 23 carries.
Cole became the first Jaguar to score on a punt return and a reception in the same game, as well as the first player from any team to accomplish that feat against the Packers.
The Jaguars’ first drive after Adams’ touchdown stalled at midfield, but they got the ball back on their 46 with 2:25 left after a 30-yard punt by JK Scott that followed a third-and-1 stop of Aaron Jones.
The Jaguars got as far as the Packers 36, but back-to-back sacks by Rashan Gary and Preston Smith pushed them back to their side of the field before Jake Luton threw incomplete on fourth-and-26 to seal their fate.
Luton, who threw for 304 yards in his first career start last week, was 18 of 35 for 169 yards Sunday with one touchdown and one interception. Rodgers was 24 of 34 for 325 yards.
The Packers entered as two-touchdown favorites but had enough breakdowns to give the Jaguars hope. The Jaguars rallied from a 17-10 halftime deficit by scoring 10 points off turnovers in the second half.
The first takeaway came early in the third quarter. CJ Henderson knocked the ball loose from Adams, and Myles Jack returned the fumble 16 yards to the Packers 16. That set up Luton’s 12-yard touchdown pass across the middle to Cole.
Sidney Jones picked off Rodgers late in the third to set up Chase McLaughlin’s go-ahead, 31-yard field goal with 12:44 left.
Penalties proved costly for both teams.
A holding penalty on the Packers’ Billy Turner wiped out a 22-yard touchdown pass from Rodgers to Adams late in the second quarter, forcing the Packers to settle for Mason Crosby’s 39-yard field goal.
The Jaguars had Robinson’s 18-yard touchdown run wiped out by a holding penalty on A.J. Cann during the fourth-quarter drive that ended with McLaughlin’s field goal. The Jaguars also had a touchdown nullified by a holding penalty on James O’Shaughnessy in the third quarter, though they still reached the end zone a few plays later on Cole’s reception.