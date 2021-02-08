Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is engaged to ‘Big Little Lies’ star Shailene Woodley

Aaron Rodgers has something in common with Mitch Trubisky: They’re both recently engaged.
The Green Bay Packers quarterback casually let the news slip when he accepted the 2020 NFL MVP award in a video posted on the league’s Twitter page Saturday. People later reported that Rodgers indeed has made it official with girlfriend and “Big Little Lies” star Shailene Woodley.
Not that it’s a competition, but the Chicago Bears’ Trubisky popped the question to longtime girlfriend Hillary Gallagher on Jan. 26 in Florida.
Rodgers is 21-5 against the Bears in his career, a record that includes two wins this past season. The three-time MVP also will be in the spotlight in a non-football capacity this offseason when he guest-hosts “Jeopardy.” He is one of several guest hosts the game show is using in the wake of Alex Trebek’s death.
Woodley, meanwhile, spent three months in Chicago in 2013 filming “Divergent,” which included a scene in which her character and others climb the Ferris wheel at Navy Pier. The actress also visited a number of restaurants — including Girl and the Goat, The Publican and Avec — while filming and did some sightseeing in Millennium Park.