US pro sports leaders talk with Trump, who says he wants to resume games ‘as soon as we can’ and believes the NFL season will start on time

The NBA was the first of the major U.S. sports leagues to shut down March 11, doing so after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Other leagues quickly followed, and hundreds of games have already been lost. The NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments were canceled along with virtually every other college athletic event for the remainder of the academic year; major events such as the Masters Tournament, the Kentucky Derby, Wimbledon, the French Open and the Indianapolis 500 have been either canceled or postponed; and thousands of arena employees have lost work because of the shutdown of the sports and entertainment industries.