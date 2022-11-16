College Football Playoff: SEC has 3 of the top 6 in the new rankings, putting it in position to get 2 teams in again

Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU held on to the top four spots in the College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday night, with Tennessee at No. 5 and LSU at No. 6.

With three of the top six teams only three weeks until Selection Sunday, the Southeastern Conference appears well-positioned to put two teams in the CFP for the second straight season and third time overall.

Georgia (10-0) and LSU (8-2) have clinched spots in the SEC title game. Tennessee (9-1) can do no better than 11-1.

Ohio State (10-0) and Michigan (10-0) will finish the regular season against each other the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

No. 7 USC (9-1), the Pac-12′s best and probably last hope to make the final four, faces No. 16 UCLA (8-2) on Saturday.

In another key Pac-12 game Saturday, No. 10 Utah (8-2) visits No. 12 Oregon (8-2).

Alabama (8-2) is eighth, but the Crimson Tide have been eliminated from SEC championship contention and with two losses virtually eliminated from the CFP race.

Clemson (9-1) moved up to ninth, the highest-ranked Atlantic Coast Conference team.