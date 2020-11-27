xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

College football picks: This weekend’s Thanksgiving menu is missing some of its usual treats

By Ralph D. Russo
Associated Press
Nov 27, 2020 9:00 AM

The Thanksgiving weekend football feast will be missing a few of the dishes that have become mainstays.

Schedules altered and seasons delayed by the pandemic have taken off the table a bunch of rivalry games that have become a staple of the last weekend in November, including Michigan-Ohio State and all those in-state matchups of ACC and SEC schools such as Clemson-South Carolina.

Advertisement

The Apple Cup between Washington and Washington State is canceled. Same with Minnesota and Wisconsin’s long-running rivalry for Paul Bunyan’s Axe; it’s the first time since 1906 the Gophers and Badgers won’t play.

The college football weekend is still quite a spread, with the Iron Bowl between No. 22 Auburn and No. 1 Alabama as the main event Saturday and two games matching ranked teams Friday with playoff and conference title ramifications.
Advertisement

No. 2 Notre Dame (CFP No. 2) plays at No. 25 North Carolina in a game that could mess up the ACC’s hopes of putting two teams in the College Football Playoff.

[More from sports] Mike Preston: As Ravens’ COVID-19 outbreak grows, heads should roll and Harbaugh needs to step forward | COMMENTARY

In the Big 12, No. 15 Iowa State faces No. 20 Texas. The Cyclones clinch a spot in the conference title game with a victory. A victory by the Longhorns makes things complicated, leaving all of the contenders with at least two conference losses heading down the stretch and head-to-head tiebreakers all over the place.

The football feeding frenzy might not have everything you want, but there is still plenty to choose from this weekend.

Friday

No. 2 Notre Dame (minus 4) at No. 25 North Carolina

A couple of bad losses have made the Tar Heels long shots to reach the ACC title game, but QB Sam Howell and crew have a formidable offense. NORTH CAROLINA 35-31.

No. 15 Iowa State (plus 1½) at No. 20 Texas

[More from sports] Ravens-Steelers game postponed to Tuesday as coronavirus extends spread through Baltimore team

The Cyclones are 3-17 against the Longhorns and will try to beat Texas in consecutive seasons for the first time. IOWA STATE 27-23.

Saturday

No. 22 Auburn (plus 25) at No. 1 Alabama

In the last six meetings when both teams are ranked, the Tigers are 4-2, including last year’s win. But the Tide haven’t lost consecutive Iron Bowls with Nick Saban as coach. ALABAMA 42-21.

No. 3 Ohio State (minus 28) at Illinois

The Illini are allowing quarterbacks to complete 71% of their passes. They’ve been better the last three weeks, but here comes Justin Fields. OHIO STATE 52-21.

[More from sports] Before he was punished for COVID-19 conduct, Ravens strength coach Steve Saunders was often praised as an engine of team’s success

Pittsburgh (plus 24) at No. 4 Clemson

Advertisement

Will the Tigers take their FSU frustrations out on the Panthers? CLEMSON 45-17.

LSU (plus 14½) at No. 5 Texas A&M

The Tigers have won eight of nine since the Aggies joined the SEC, but they seem ripe for some A&M payback. TEXAS A&M 38-28.

Kentucky (plus 23) at No. 6 Florida

[More from sports] From ‘Last Chance U’ to Maryland, these football transfers are making a name for themselves: ‘Look at us now’

The Wildcats go from a 60-point loss with a short-handed roster against Alabama to facing the nation’s hottest quarterback in Kyle Trask. FLORIDA 45-20.

No. 9 Oregon (minus 13½) at Oregon State

The Ducks have won 11 of 12 in the rivalry that’s looking for a new name since the Civil War was dumped. OREGON 31-21.

No. 11 Northwestern (minus 13½) at Michigan State

Since gaining 537 yards in the opener against Maryland, the unbeaten Wildcats have been held under 300 yards in three of four games. NORTHWESTERN 23-14.

[More from sports] Which Ravens players have been sidelined due to the team’s coronavirus outbreak?

Maryland (plus 11½) at No. 12 Indiana

QB Taulia Tagovailoa and the Terrapins were rolling before a two-week COVID-19 pause. INDIANA 35-27.

No. 13 Georgia (minus 21½) at South Carolina

After a rousing debut, what can Bulldogs QB JT Daniels do for an encore against one of the SEC’s worst pass defenses? GEORGIA 45-17.

No. 16 Coastal Carolina (minus 17) at Texas State

Let’s hear it for the Texas State Bobcats, who are about to play their 12th game without a postponement. COASTAL CAROLINA 42-21.

Colorado (plus 13½) at No. 19 USC

The Trojans will try to make it 15-0 all time against the Buffs, if they can get past some COVID-19 issues. USC 34-26.

Texas Tech (plus 11) at No. 21 Oklahoma State

The Red Raiders come in with a two-game winning streak against the Cowboys. OKLAHOMA STATE 35-20.

No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette (minus 28½) at Louisiana-Monroe

Six of the last seven meetings have been decided by seven points or fewer, with the Ragin’ Cajuns winning four of those close games. LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 38-17.

Twitter requests

Kent State (plus 7) at Buffalo — @mattsarz

Maybe the MAC’s game of the year: The Golden Flashes have put up 131 points in their last two games, and the Bulls have scored at least 42 in each game during a 3-0 start. BUFFALO 45-41.

Memphis (minus 13½) at Navy — @travelbyjohnm

It has been a ragged season for both teams, but the winner is still alive for a spot in the AAC championship game. MEMPHIS 35-18.

Penn State (plus 2) at Michigan — @flaveydavie

The winless Nittany Lions and the Wolverines coming off a big victory against Rutgers. Yeesh. PENN STATE 26-24.

Stanford (plus 1½) at California — @adam_evarts19

The Big Game rivals have combined for four losses, two canceled games and no victories. STANFORD 24-21.

Mississippi State (plus 9½) at Mississippi — @Brett_Hudson

The first Egg Bowl with Mike Leach coaching the Bulldogs and Lane Kiffin leading the Rebels. Let the fun begin. OLE MISS 45-38.

Record

Last week: 14-4 straight up; 11-7 against the spread.

Latest Sports

Season: 122-48 straight up; 82-86-1 against the spread.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement