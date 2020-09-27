Big Ten and Pac-12 teams return to the AP Top 25, weeks before opening the season, while Notre Dame moves up to No. 5 without playing

“I actually changed my opinion on this and decided to only vote for teams that have played.” said Brett McMurphy of Stadium. “Once a team has played a game I will consider them. Some of these 0-0 teams are obviously better (on paper anyway) than the teams I ranked, but until they play a game I won’t rank them. At the end of the year, I will rank the best 25 teams — with no bias whether they played 7, 8 or 10 games.”