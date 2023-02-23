March Madness 2023: Everything you need to know — including which women’s teams are on the bubble before Selection Sunday

March Madness is coming up fast. Here is what to know along with some key games to watch and who’s on the bubble ahead of Selection Sunday for the women’s NCAA Tournament.

Key dates

The basketball calendar is getting crowded. Up first are the conference tournaments:

Advertisement

The ACC Tournament will be March 1-5 in Greensboro, N.C.

The Big Ten Tournament will be March 1-5 in Minneapolis

The Big 12 Tournament will be March 9-12 in Kansas City, Mo.

The Pac-12 Tournament will be March 1-5 in Las Vegas

The SEC Tournament will be March 1-5 in Greenville, S.C.

March Madness

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark reacts after making a 3-point basket during a game on Feb. 15, 2023. (Joseph Cress/AP)

Selection Sunday is March 12, when brackets for First Four games (March 15-16) and first- and second-round games (March 17-20) are set at multiple sites across the country.

Sweet 16 weekend brings a twist this year for the women’s teams: There will be two regional sites instead of four with Greenville, South Carolina, and Seattle each hosting eight teams.

Advertisement

Where is the women’s Final Four? In Dallas, where the semifinals are March 31 and the championship game is April 2.

As it happens, the men’s Final Four is a four-hour drive down the road in Houston that same weekend.

Betting guide

Who’s going to win the national championship? The betting favorites as of this week to reach the Final Four are defending national champion South Carolina, Stanford, Indiana and UConn, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. That looks familiar to the NCAA’s seeding prediction and the AP Top 25 poll, too.

Bubble watch

West Virginia (16-10) has lost two in a row, and five of seven, after a double-overtime loss at Texas Tech on Wednesday night. First-year Mountaineers coach Dawn Plitzuweit took South Dakota to the last three NCAA Tournaments, reaching the Sweet 16 last season.

Atlantic 10 co-leaders Massachusetts (23-5) and Rhode Island (22-5) both lost on the road Wednesday. Rhode Island has dropped two of three since a 12-game winning streak, the latest a 74-73 overtime loss at Fordham on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. UMass’ program-record 12-game winning streak, which included a 21-point win at Rhode Island, ended in a 77-75 loss at Saint Louis.

Nebraska (15-13) will need a strong finish and maybe the conference tournament title to get in the NCAA field. It ended a four-game skid with an impressive 90-57 win at No. 25 Illinois.

Games to watch

No. 7 Maryland (23-5) wraps up the regular season Friday night at No. 16 Ohio State (23-5). Both teams will be in the NCAA field, but the outcome could impact seedings.

Ivy League co-leader Princeton (19-5) carries an 11-game winning streak into its home game Friday at Harvard, which beat the Tigers on Dec. 31.