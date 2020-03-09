The Brewers will be paying Christian Yelich until 2042 — when he’s 50 years old

If the buyout is owed, the $30 million in deferred money would be paid in 12 installments of $2.5 million each July 1 from 2031-42. If the buyout is not owed, Yelich would receive the $28 million in 11 installments of $2,333,333 each July 1 from 2031-41 and a final payment of $2,333,337 on July 1, 2042.