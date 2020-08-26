Lucas Giolito pitches the 19th no-hitter in White Sox history in a 4-0 win over the Pirates: ‘It kept building and building’

Lucas Giolito never felt nervous.
Inning after inning. Zero after zero.
The Chicago White Sox right-hander was in complete control Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
“It felt normal, going out in the ninth inning; it didn’t feel too much different,” Giolito said. “It felt like, ‘It’s time to close out a ballgame.’ And luckily, we were able to do it.”
He closed it out — and made history.
Giolito tossed the 19th no-hitter in White Sox history — and the first since 2012 — in a 4-0 victory over the Pirates at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Shortstop Erik Gonzalez hit a sinking line drive to right fielder Adam Engel for the final out.
“I knew (catcher James) McCann was going to call the high fastball, (and) I was about ready to throw it to the backstop,” Giolito said. “Unfortunately, I pulled it down a little bit. It wasn’t a terrible pitch, but I think he was ready for the heater and he put a really good swing on it.
“A no-hitter is not all the pitcher, ever. There’s always that amazing defensive play, that solid defense behind you, the catcher back there. Credit goes to the entire team behind me.”
Giolito had an early idea that Tuesday night might be special.
“I knew it was working after the first inning, a nice 1-2-3 inning,” he said. “And then it kept building and building.
“After the seventh, it was like, ‘I’ve got six outs left, we’re going to make this happen.‘”
Giolito struck out 13, matching a career high, and allowed only one baserunner, a leadoff walk in the fourth to Gonzalez.
The ninth began with a strikeout of Jarrod Dyson. Pinch hitter Jose Osuna flied out to right, and Gonzalez lined out to right to complete Giolito’s masterpiece.
“I just told him I was extremely happy for him,” Sox manager Rick Renteria said. “I don’t have any words. I want to cry. I’m really happy for him.
“Him and (McCann), they did a great job. Some plays that were made out there. They all did a great job.”
Engel said he was locked in before making that last catch.
“I got a good jump and just tried to run through the baseball,” he said. “It was an incredible feeling, seeing Giolito accomplish that feat.”
McCann watched the final out play out from behind the dish.
“I don’t think I’ve held my breath like that in a really long time,” he said. “It was one of those, off the bat, I didn’t really want to watch it, to be honest.”
Giolito and McCann hugged in between the mound and the plate after the final out.
The last Sox no-hitter was Philip Humber’s perfect game against the Mariners on April 21, 2012, in Seattle.
Giolito received early run support Tuesday. The Sox scored three runs in the second inning, which also featured a brief power outage at the ballpark. Engel drove in a run on a groundout to first, and Tim Anderson and Eloy Jimenez had RBI singles.
McCann made it 4-0 in the second with a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Yoan Moncada.
Moncada had the first nice defensive play of the night, snagging a line drive by Josh Bell for the final out of the fourth inning.
Anderson continued the strong defense in the seventh. The shortstop was initially behind second base and ranged to his right to field a grounder by Bryan Reynolds. Anderson made an off-balance throw to first, and Jose Abreu scooped the ball for the second out of the inning.
Giolito struck out Bell for the final out in the seventh, then struck out Gregory Polanco to start the eighth. JT Riddle popped out to Abreu and Cole Tucker struck out to set the stage for the ninth.
After the final out, the team gathered near the mound to celebrate.
“That hug I gave him, I’m telling you I wanted to cry because it’s been a tremendous journey for these guys putting themselves where they want to,” Renteria said. “There’s a lot of season left and so many things to accomplish for the Chicago White Sox, but it seems like you’re seeing those stepping stones to help you believe these young men are moving in a really positive direction.
“You’re elated. I can’t explain it, they are like my kids. I hug them like I would hug any of my kids.”
Giolito struck out 13 for the third time in his career, and he did it for the second consecutive start. He pitched seven shutout innings Thursday against the Detroit Tigers. On Tuesday, he found a way to top that.
Latest Sports
“The thing is, I was able to do what we did (Tuesday) — and it still hasn’t sunk in yet, it’s crazy — but I know I can continue to get better,” he said. “There are a lot of things I can improve. That’s all I care about is becoming the best pitcher I can possibly be. I’m just going to enjoy this night and then get back on the mound in five days.”