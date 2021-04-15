xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Carlos Rodón throws the 20th no-hitter in Chicago White Sox history after losing a perfect game in the 9th inning of an 8-0 win over the Cleveland Indians

LaMond Pope
By
Chicago Tribune
Apr 14, 2021 10:53 PM

Carlos Rodón was originally slated to start for the Chicago White Sox on Monday but was scratched because of an upset stomach.

He returned Wednesday and flirted with perfection against the Cleveland Indians before making history.

Advertisement

Rodón threw the 20th no-hitter in Sox history, striking out seven in an 8-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians.

He was perfect through 8⅓ innings before hitting Roberto Pérez with a pitch. He then got the last two outs for the first Sox no-hitter since Lucas Giolito no-hit the Pittsburgh Pirates last Aug. 25 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“A lot of work, a lot of people, a lot of help went into this,” Rodón said on the NBC Sports Chicago telecast.

[More from sports] Ravens draft preview: Why a highly rated ILB, blocking TE and versatile RB could be surprise picks

The ninth inning began with a close play at first. Josh Naylor hit a grounder to first, and José Abreu just beat him to the bag as Naylor dived head first. The out call was upheld upon review.

Rodón then hit Pérez with a 1-2 slider for the only Indians baserunner.

After striking out Yu Chang for the second out, Rodón got Jordan Luplow to ground out to third.

Advertisement

Yermín Mercedes hit a three-run homer for the Sox during a six-run first inning.

All attention then turned to Rodón. He received a nice defensive play by Leury García in the sixth when the shortstop fielded a hard-hit grounder by Pérez and threw to first for the second out. Rodón struck out Chang for the third out.

[More from sports] Former Ravens DT Michael Pierce had regrets about opting out of first Vikings season, but ‘made the most of it’

Rodón started the seventh by striking out Luplow. Cesar Hernandez flied out to center and José Ramírez lined out to left.

Franmil Reyes popped out to second baseman Nick Madrigal to begin the eighth. Jake Bauers and Amed Rosario struck out swinging.

The Sox had seven hits in the six-run first. Yoán Moncada drove in Adam Eaton with a single. Mercedes followed with his third home run. The 431-foot blast to left gave the Sox a 4-0 lead.

Andrew Vaughn doubled to left with two outs, and García knocked him in with a double. Madrigal followed with the final hit of the inning, an RBI single to right.

Latest Sports

One night after being limited to three hits in 10 innings, the Sox more than doubled that mark against Zach Plesac. The Indians starter, who is from Crown Point, Ind., lasted just two-thirds of an inning.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement