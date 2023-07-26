Kelsey Plum had 27 points, A’ja Wilson added 24 points and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Chicago Sky for their sixth straight victory.
Chelsea Gray had 22 points, six rebounds and nine assists for Las Vegas (22-2). Kiah Stokes grabbed 17 rebounds to go with six points. The 12-point win ended a streak of five straight games that the Aces had won by 15 or more.
Las Vegas is 6-0 since Candace Parker was sidelined before the All-Star break.
The Aces announced Monday that Parker underwent successful surgery on a fracture in her foot and is out indefinitely.
Kahleah Copper made 12 of 18 shots and scored a career-high 37 points for Chicago (9-14).