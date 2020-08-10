Big Ten officials are nearing a decision on college football, but ‘no votes have been taken at this time’

With the Big Ten football season on life support, some players are speaking out on social media using #WeWantToPlay.
But they face long odds, especially if Dan Patrick’s reporting is true.
The longtime radio/TV host said Monday that based on information he received, the Big Ten and Pac-12 will cancel their seasons Tuesday. The ACC and the Big 12 are on the fence, and the SEC is trying to “buy time” to see if it can play.
Patrick also tweeted that 12 of the Big Ten’s 14 presidents/chancellors voted against a fall season, with Iowa and Nebraska in the minority.
Those two dissenting schools make sense considering it was Iowa athletic director Gary Barta who surprised his Big Ten colleagues in late May by suggesting that Kinnick Stadium could potentially host “as many fans who want to join us” at games.
And on Monday, Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) drafted a letter he plans to send to Big Ten presidents that opens with: “We should not cancel the college football season.”
Sasse was president at Midland University in Fremont, Neb., before becoming Nebraska’s junior senator in 2014.
Sports Illustrated obtained his letter, which also states: “Life is about tradeoffs. There are no guarantees that college football will be completely safe … but the structure and discipline of football programs is very likely safer than what the lived experiences of 18-to-22-year-olds will be if there isn’t a season.”
A Big Ten source generally, but not specifically, refuted Patrick’s report, telling the Tribune that the 14 schools in the conference “are on the same page about playing when it is safe to do so.”
A second source told the Tribune at 11 a.m.: “No final decisions have been made.”
A Big Ten spokesman texted at around noon that “no votes have been taken at this time.”
This question remains, though: Is it safe to play this fall?
That’s the debate raging on social media. Many prominent players, including Ohio State quarterback Justin Field, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard, retweeted a statement with #WeAreUnited and #WeWantToPlay.
The statement: “We all want to play football this season. Establish universal mandate health and safety procedures and protocols to protect college athletes against COVID-19 … give players the opportunity to opt out and respect their decision … use our voices to establish open communication and trust between players and officials … ultimately create a college football players association.”
The #WeWantToPlay movement developed from the #WeAreUnited push that featured Pac-12 players listing demands in a Players’ Tribune story.
Clemson’s Darien Rencher, a walk-on running back, retweeted an ESPN.com story that he joined more than a dozen college football players from the five major conferences for a Sunday night video call.
ESPN reported the Big Ten players on the call were Fields and Michigan’s Hunter Reynolds.
Reynolds, one of the two athletes who helped create the demands on the Big Ten’s Players’ Tribune piece, told the Tribune Thursday that he believes the season should and will be played: “I do. I just think the players, coaches and athletic departments are committed to having a season. Everyone benefits from having a season … We want to play; it’s what we’ve been doing our whole lives.”
Asked about concern regarding the coronavirus, Reynolds replied: “There’s a little bit of concern, but for me it’s about weighing that versus what I want to do, play football. It’s good to be in the know on COVID-19 and to take as many precautions as possible.”
Big Ten presidents and chancellors are taking note of what transpired with Indiana offensive lineman Brady Feeney. His mother wrote on Facebook that he endured “14 days of hell” battling COVID-19 and she fears long-term heart damage to her son.
Feeney chimed in Monday morning on Twitter, writing: “Covid-19 is serious. I never thought that I would have serious health complications from this virus but look what happened. We need to listen to our medical experts.”