Boston Red Sox advance to the ALCS after finishing off the Tampa Bay Rays in 4 games on a walk-off sacrifice fly in the 9th inning

BOSTON — Kiké Hernandez delivered the Boston Red Sox’s second straight walk-off win, scoring pinch runner Danny Santana with a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to send the Red Sox to the American League Championship Series with a 6-5 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night.
After winning Game 3 of their AL Division Series on Sunday on Christian Vázquez’s two-run homer in the 13th, the Red Sox took Game 4 for their first set of consecutive walk-off postseason wins since Games 4 and 5 of the 2004 ALCS — both courtesy of David Ortiz against the New York Yankees.
Rafael Devers hit a three-run home run off rookie Shane McClanahan to ignite a five-run third inning that put the Red Sox in front 5-0. The Rays battled back and tied it in the eighth.
The wild-card Red Sox await the winner of the other ALDS matchup between the Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox. The Astros lead 2-1 going into Game 4 on Tuesday in Chicago, a makeup of Monday’s rainout.
The Red Sox improved to 15-3 in potential clinching postseason games and have won their last eight. It brings an abrupt end to the season for the Rays, who were eyeing back-to-back trips to the World Series after winning 100 games during the regular season and rolling to the AL East title.
Vázquez led off the ninth with a single through the hole to left field and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Christian Arroyo. Travis Shaw then hit a bouncing ground ball to third that went for an infield single when Yandy Díaz bounced his throw to first baseman Ji-Man Choi.