Warrant issued for Aldon Smith’s arrest in Louisiana on a battery charge, the latest off-field trouble for the NFL pass rusher

CHALMETTE, LA. — A sheriff’s office in Louisiana has issued an arrest warrant for Seattle Seahawks defensive end Aldon Smith.
St. Bernard Parish sheriff’s deputies responding to a call for medical assistance in Meraux on Saturday evening found a man who said he had been assaulted by an acquaintance outside a business in Chalmette, Sheriff James Pohlmann said Monday in a post on the agency’s Facebook page. Detectives identified the suspect as Smith, 31, and took out a warrant for second-degree battery.
“We are aware of the reports regarding Aldon Smith. Aldon notified us and we are gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time,” the Seahawks said in a statement.
An ESPN report, citing the parish’s district attorney, said Smith is accused of choking the victim unconscious during a confrontation that began inside a coffee shop.
The incident in Louisiana took place just two days after Smith signed a one-year contract with the Seahawks.
Smith’s off-field troubles are lengthy and include four full seasons out of the NFL due to suspensions. The league reinstated him last spring after he signed a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys. He had not played in the NFL since 2015.
Smith appeared in 16 games last season for the Cowboys and had 48 tackles and five sacks.
The San Francisco 49ers drafted him with the No. 7 pick out of Missouri in 2011, and he had 14 sacks as a rookie. He was an All-Pro in 2012, when he had 19½ sacks and the 49ers reached the Super Bowl. He had 44 sacks in 50 games during his first four seasons in San Francisco.
Smith had several legal issues as a player with the 49ers and Oakland Raiders. He was first suspended with the 49ers in 2014 before receiving a one-year ban in November 2015 with the Raiders. Smith applied for reinstatement to the NFL in 2016, but that decision was initially deferred.
The Raiders retained Smith’s contractual rights before releasing him in 2018 after San Francisco police issued a warrant for his arrest in a domestic violence case.
