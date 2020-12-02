Notre Dame clinches a spot in the ACC title game as the conference shuffles the schedule to give the Irish and Clemson open dates next week

No. 2 Notre Dame wrapped up a spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game by virtue of the conference shuffling its schedule Tuesday to create an open date for the Irish and No. 3 Clemson before their likely rematch on Dec. 19.
The ACC announced Notre Dame’s game against Wake Forest, which was rescheduled for Dec. 12 after being postponed in late September, will not be played. The first-place Irish (9-0, 8-0 ACC) host Syracuse on Saturday to complete their regular season.
Clemson’s postponed game at Florida State also will not be made up. The Tigers (8-1, 7-1) can clinch a spot in the ACC championship game with a victory Saturday at Virginia Tech or a loss by Miami.
Notre Dame beat Clemson in double overtime last month in South Bend, Ind., and both are well-positioned to make the College Football Playoff if they enter the ACC title game without another blemish on their records.
A Clemson victory in the rematch could send both to the CFP semifinals. Normally an independent in football, Notre Dame joined the ACC this season after the pandemic forced major college football conferences to drastically alter their schedules.
No. 10 Miami (7-1, 6-1) still could earn a spot in the ACC championship game if Clemson were to lose to Virginia Tech. The Hurricanes play at Duke on Saturday and are scheduled to play at North Carolina on Dec. 12.
If Miami does not reach the ACC championship game, it will play Georgia Tech at home on Dec. 19.
Florida State, which has had three straight games postponed because of COVID-19 issues, is now scheduled to host Duke on Dec. 12 and play at Wake Forest on Dec. 19.