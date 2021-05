UMBC Retrievers attacker Nick Dupuis (6) reacts in front of midfielder Taylor Bohanan (40) after tying the game with the team's eleventh goal against the Albany Great Danes during the fourth quarter of the America East tournament semifinal at Retriever Stadium Thu., May 6, 2021. The Great Danes stopped the Retrievers, 14-12. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)