Rutgers Scarlet Knights midfielder David Sprock (left) watches attacker Adam Charalambides check the stick of Johns Hopkins Blue Jays goalie Josh Kirson that contains the ball which winds up falling free and finding the net during a key matchup at Homewood Field Sat., March 20, 2021. Hopkins lost control of the game in the third period as Rutgers destroyed the Blue Jays, 15-9. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron)