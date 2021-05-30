Fans come support NCAA men’s lacrosse championships in their Hartford debut

EAST HARTFORD — It was the little things that stood out.
The subtle increase in noise rewarding hustle plays. The crescendo of the crowd on a shot that just missed before the crash of applause — being able to hear the game without necessarily watching.
Fans were back. After over a year of piped-in crowd noise and empty stands, the movement and sounds of sport felt right once again. They felt real again.
The NCAA Division I men’s lacrosse semifinals arrived in East Hartford for the first time Saturday — and fans came back with it.
“Forget that this is probably the coldest day on record for Memorial Day weekend — they came out and it got loud,” Virginia men’s lacrosse head coach Lars Tiffany said after the first game. “It’s a great venue, it’s a great small venue for our championships.”
Despite the frigid conditions, the stands at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field were beaming. Between the two games, 13,307 fans came to Rentschler to catch the action.
“It was unreal, despite the weather, there was a huge turnout,” Virginia attacker Connor Shellenberger said. “It was kind of cool it was almost like student sections in high school, with UVA on one side and Carolina on the other. Just the energy that the fans added was something that we haven’t really experienced all year. So it was exciting.”
The Cavaliers were up 12-8 after the third quarter but let in three unanswered goals in the fourth. They had to hold out another three minutes and they would be on their way to an eighth championship game, and second consecutive. The fans got loud and stayed loud.
Virginia fans were jumping, waving and high-fiving each other as the final seconds ticked down. Tiffany took a timeout with 20 seconds to go, up one goal, and he said he told his team to embrace the moment.
“We live for this. We love this,” Tiffany said. “Up a goal coming out of the timeout, the fans yelling. This is what we live for. We crave these moments, and we try to embrace that.”
They met the moment, keeping the ball just out of reach and keeping UNC at bay. Virginia won 12-11.
Virginia fans and Cheshire residents Kate and Pete Grevelding go to the finals every year — no matter where it is — and this year was no different, minus the travel.
“It was close. This is a great year, unfortunately, the weather’s not great but have to support in-state and it was just fun to watch great lacrosse here,” Pete Grevelding said.
Maryland came into the afternoon as the only undefeated team left in the tournament and left Saturday still holding that designation as it downed Duke 14-5.
Even as the crowd thinned out with Maryland convincingly downing the Blue Devils, one section remained packed — Maryland’s. A sea of red shirts rained down praise for its team — clapping, jumping and waving.
There was one fan in particular that was able to enjoy the day despite having to deal with the nerves of having his son play with a national title on the line.
Mark McNaney, father of Maryland’s starting goaltender Logan McNaney, tried to focus on enjoying the day and the college lacrosse community.
“I like the joy on the people’s faces. Everyone’s having a blast,” Mark McNaney said as time was winding down in the UNC-Virginia game.
His nerves were calmed by Maryland and his son’s performance. The Terps allowed just five goals and Logan McNaney made 17 saves — a career-high.