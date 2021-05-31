Virginia men’s lacrosse outlasts Maryland to win second straight national championship

EAST HARTFORD — With seconds remaining in Monday’s NCAA men’s lacrosse national championship at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, third-seeded Maryland had its chance to win.
Trailing fourth-seeded Virginia by two goals, Maryland’s Anthony DeMaio scored with 11 seconds left in the fourth period to cut the deficit to a single goal. The Terrapins, undefeated and seeking a shot at overtime, called a timeout.
Maryland’s Luke Wierman won the ensuing faceoff. He sprinted downfield, directly at Virginia goaltender Alex Rode. He launched a shot from feet away with just moment remaining, a chance to keep playing for a title well within the Terrapins’ grasp.
The ball ricocheted off of Rode’s chest. Cole Kastner recovered the ground ball and launched it high into the sky as the buzzer sounded, and the Cavaliers stormed the field.
Game over.
Virginia (23-4), champions in 2019 and sidelined in 2020 due to COVID-19, was atop the lacrosse world once again with a 17-16 win over Maryland (15-1).
Maryland trailed by five goals in the fourth quarter and were limited offensively for much of the second half. The Terrapins finally caught fire with six minutes left.
Logan Wisnauskas scored with 6:13 left in the fourth to cut Virginia’s lead to four. Daniel Maltz scored 10 seconds later to cut it to three. Bubba Fairman notched Maryland’s third goal in a minute span at the 5:13 mark to pull the Terrapins within two.
The Terrapins were alive. It just wasn’t enough.
Virginia senior Matt Moore scored his fourth goal of the game with 3:35 remaining to give the Cavaliers a 17-15 lead and some breathing room. Maryland would cut the lead to just one on DeMaio’s last-second goal, though Moore’s late tally gave the Cavaliers the insurance they needed for any sort of Terrapins run.
The Cavaliers used a pair of five-goal runs to take control of the game — the most crucial one coming in the third quarter. Maryland trailed by two goals at halftime but outscored Virginia 4-2 in the first six minutes of the third, with three goals from Wisnauskas to tie the game at 11-11 with 9:11 to go in the period.
The Terrapins responded with three goals to end the third — one from Peter Garno, one from Connor Shellenberger and a third from Moore — to take a 14-11 lead into the final period. Shellenberger and Moore each scored in the opening minutes to extend Virginia’s lead to five prior to Maryland’s fourth-quarter run.
Shellenberger, a redshirt freshman, and Moore each scored four goals for Virginia. Wisnauskas led Maryland with five goals, and senior Jared Bernhardt — a finalist for the Tewaarton Award — scored twice but was held off the scoreboard in the second half.
