After an 11-year hiatus, Northwestern is back atop the throne in women’s lacrosse.

Coach Kelly Amonte Hiller’s Wildcats throttled Boston College 18-6 in Sunday’s NCAA championship game in Cary, N.C., for the program’s eighth national title — and first since 2012.

That 2012 championship capped a run of seven titles in eight years. While the Wildcats remained a national power in the decade that followed, an eighth title had eluded them — until Sunday’s victory capped a 21-1 season.

“The years after that run of championships, it was pretty challenging,” Amonte Hiller said, per the school’s website. “I was pretty hard on myself, taking a lot of ownership. I was putting too much expectations on myself and on the team.

“At one point I just said, ‘I’m hitting the reset button.’ Completely resetting this program, going back to how I started it in 2005.”

With her eighth national title, Amonte Hiller tied the Division I record held by her former coach, Maryland’s Cindy Timchal. Amonte Hiller played on two championship teams for the Terrapins.

Izzy Scane scored her first two goals of the game in the final 3:33 of the first half to give Northwestern a 6-2 lead, and the Wildcats broke the game open with five third-quarter goals to lead 11-4 entering the final 15 minutes.

Scane finished with four goals, her final score with 10:44 remaining breaking school records for goals in a season (99) and a career (288). She was named most outstanding player of the tournament.

“It’s been the most fun year of my life and I wouldn’t change it for anything,” Scane said. “To be up in the conversations of teams that won national championships under Kelly, it’s just an honor. It’s surreal. It hasn’t really set in yet, but it’s exciting.”

Freshman Madison Taylor also scored four goals, including the first two of the game, and Erin Coykendall and Hailey Rhatigan scored three apiece. Goalkeeper Molly Laliberty made three saves as the Wildcats dominated possession in the second half.

Taylor, Coykendall, Laliberty and defender Samantha White joined Scane on the all-tournament team.

“When I came here, when I committed, all I thought about was, ‘How we are going to win a national championship?’” Taylor said. “That’s really all I ever wanted. To dream of it as a kid and now being here is so surreal. I can’t believe this is real right now.”

Boston College (19-4) was playing in its sixth consecutive NCAA final but is now 1-5 in those games.