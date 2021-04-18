Johns Hopkins beats No. 17 Penn State, 13-11, for Janine Tucker’s 300th career win | WOMEN’S LACROSSE ROUNDUP

“This win, this game, this day, this battle that I just watched my team wage against a really good team, has taken my breath away,” Tucker said. “This is a day, a game, a win that I’m never going to forget. In this most incredible of years, for these kids to get me something so special with all they’ve had to go through and all we’ve been through as a team, I am forever grateful for their fight and their hustle and their heart. This win is also a testament to all the women who came before them. I wouldn’t be here without them and I am so thankful.”