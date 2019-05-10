Women's lacrosse roundup (May 10): Hannah Powers helps Loyola Maryland roll past Richmond

Loyola Maryland attacker Senior Hannah Powers tied the program's all-time career record for points in the Greyhounds’ 19-6 victory over Richmond in the first round of the NCAA women’s lacrosse tournament. The senior finished with a game-high nine to move her four-year total to 311, as the 11th-ranked Greyhounds knocked off Richmond at Princeton's Class of 1952 Stadium.

The Greyhounds will play Sunday at 1 p.m. against No. 7 seed Princeton.

The Greyhounds won 14 of the 17 first-half draw controls and outdrew the Spiders 23-4 for the game, as Loyola rattled off 12 first-half goals, en route to the win.

Powers led all players with five goals and four assists, while sophomore Livy Rosenzweig scored once and added four goals. Sophomore Elli Kluegel also contributed five goals. With 311 career points, Powers ties Grace Gavin's school record from 2008-11. Sophomore Sam Fiedler (Garrison Forest) added three goals and an assist for the Greyhounds (16-4), while senior Emily Cooper (Archbishop Spalding) had two goals and one assist. Senior Amanda Ignacio, senior Taylor VanThof and sophomore Emily Beier rounded out the scoring for Loyola.

Richmond (17-4) was led by Katie Sciandra's two goals.

Florida 16, Johns Hopkins 9: Aurora Cordingley had five goals and an assist, but the Blue Jays (10-8) fell to the Gators (14-6) in an NCAA Division I first round game at Chapel Hill, N.C. Florida, led by Shannon Kavanagh with five goals, scored eight goals per half. Florida moved to 8-8 in NCAA Tournament play with the win and moved to 6-1 all-time against Johns Hopkins.

7 Princeton 19, Wagner 7: Tess D’Orsi scored a career-high seven goals to lead the host Tigers (15-3) over the Seahawks (16-4) in an NCAA Division I opener. Princeton opened with a 3-0 run and led 14-4 at the half.

8 Michigan 13, Jacksonville 9: Caitlin Muir, Molly Garrett and Adriana Pendino each scored three goals to lead the host Wolverines (16-3) past the Dolphins (17-4) in an NCAA Division I first round game. The victory marked the first tournament win for Michigan in program history. The Wolverines are 10-0 at home.

Stony Brook 10, James Madison 9, OT: Nicole Barretta scored her second goal and the game-winner with 4:41 left in overtime to lift the Seawolves (16-4) over the Dukes (16-4) in an NCAA Division I first round game at College Park. JMU led 8-6 with 12:51 left in the game before Stony Brook went on a 3-0 run to take the lead, 9-8, with 2:46 left to play. The Dukes’ Logan Brennan had the tying goal with 1:28 left in regulation.

Denver 11, Southern California 10, OT: The Pioneers improved to 15-3 on the season and head to the second round for the fourth time in program history. The Trojans fell to 16-4 at Ann Arbor, Mich.

Georgetown 13, Penn 12, 2OT: Taylor Gebhardt scored her game-high seventh goal on an assist from Francesca Whitehurst (Roland Park) with 3:02 left in the second overtime to lift the Hoyas (12-8) over the Quakers (12-6) in an NCAA Division I first round game at Syracuse, N.Y. Gebhardt had a natural hat trick over a span of 1:25 to give Georgetown a 12-11 lead with 6:19 left in regulation. Zoe Belodeau had the tying goal for Penn with 2:39 remaining in the second half.

Colorado 16, Dartmouth 13: Samantha Nemirov scored five goals to lead the Buffaloes (11-7) past the Big Green (11-6) in an NCAA Division I first round game at Chestnut Hill, Mass. Colorado finished on a 4-0 run to win. Miranda Stinson had a natural hat trick during the run.