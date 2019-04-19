Women's college lacrosse (April 20): Loyola Maryland clinches Patriot League regular-season title

The 11th-ranked Loyola Maryland women’s lacrosse team used an 18-9 win over Colgate on senior day at Ridley Athletic Complex Saturday to clinch the top-seed and home field advantage for the upcoming Patriot League Championships.

The Greyhounds move to 12-4 on the season, 8-0 in the Patriot League and 8-0 at home this season, Loyola’s first undefeated regular-season at home since moving to Ridley Athletic Complex in 2010. The eight-straight wins also ties the program’s longest win streak on Awalt Field.

Senior Hannah Powers led all players with five goals and seven points in the game, while sophomore Livy Rosenzweig added a game-high five assists. Senior Emily Cooper (Archbishop Spalding) finished with a career-high four goals, marking her fourth hat trick of the season, and sophomore Sam Fiedler (Garrison Forest) tacked on two goals and two assists for four points.

Seniors Amanda Ignacio and Taylor VanThof also scored twice, while junior Caitlyn Gunn, sophomore Emily Beier and freshman Jillian Wilson (Gerstell) added one goal each. Sophomore Elli Kluegel and freshman Leah Daly rounded out the scoring with one assist apiece.

No. 16 Navy 21, Lafayette 5: Junior attacker Caitlin Blanche (South River) erupted for a career-high seven goals to lift Navy.

Blanche also dished off an assist as the Midshipmen closed the first half with 13 unanswered goals and never looked back.

It was senior day in Annapolis and midfielder Andie O’Sullivan led her classmates with three goals and an assist. Junior attack Kelly Larkin also totaled three goals and an assist while sophomore attack Nicole Victory scored two goals and dished off four assists.

Mount St. Mary’s 19, Bryant 8: The Mount (13-2, 5-0 NEC) collected their 10th straight victory, which ties the record for the longest win streak in program history. The 13 wins for the Mountaineers are tied for the third-most in a season in program history. Kate Kinsella had a career day with three goals and four assists.

No. 6 Salisbury 18, Southern Virginia 1: Lydia McNulty (Broadneck) had two goals and three assists to lead the Sea Gulls (14-2, 5-0 CAC), clinching the No. 1 seed in the Capital Athletic Conference tournament.

Stevenson 22, Arcadia 4: Senior Gabby DiGello had six caused turnovers and senior Dana Stevens (River Hill) had six points to lead the Mustangs (13-7, 7-0) to a MAC Commonwealth victory.

No. 4 Franklin & Marshall 13, No. 24 Washington College: Visiting Franklin & Marshall (12-3, 7-0 Centennial Conference) pulled out to an 8-2 halftime lead on its way to a victory over the Shorewomen (11-4, 6-1). Ally Marino led F&M with a hat trick.

St. Mary’s 18, Frostburg State 8: Caitlin Katchmar (Hereford) had two goals and six assists to lead the Seahawks (9-7, 3-2 CAC) past the Bobcats.

UMBC 11, UMass Lowell 5: Grayson Corbett (Wilde Lake) led the Retrieves (6-10, 4-2 America East) with three goals and an assist.

Keystone 8, Notre Dame (Md.) 7: Megan Morales (Catholic) had a game-high five goals in the loss for the host Gators (8-5, 6-3 Colonial States Athletic Conference).

Swarthmore 14, McDaniel 12: Lindsay Farrell (Loch Raven) and Annemarie Duerr (Cheaspeake-AA) each scored three goals in the loss for the visiting Green Terror (5-9, 1-6 Centennial Conference).

Nation

No. 1 Boston College 19, Louisville 6: Dempsey Arsenault scored six goals and Cara Urbank added three to lead the Eagles (17-0, 7-0 Atlantic Coast Conference).

No. 7 Virginia 13, No. 20 Virginia Tech 10: Avery Shoemaker and Nora Bowen scored four goals each to lead the Cavaliers (12-5, 3-4 ACC) past the visiting Hokies (8-9, 1-6). Maggie Jackson won 10 draws and Virginia closed out the scoring with a 6-0 run. The Cavalier defense held Virginia Tech scoreless for nearly 20 minutes.

No. 10 Princeton 19, Yale 4: The visiting Tigers (11-3, 5-1 Ivy League) scored 14 goals in the first half and beat the Bulldogs (6-8, 1-5). Kyla Sears had a game-high six goals and has a 104 career goals and Elizabeth George (McDonogh) had two goals and three assists for Princeton.

No. 13 Dartmouth 15, Cornell 8: Elizabeth Mastrio scored five goals and the host Big Green (10-4, 5-1 Ivy) secured a league playoff spot with the win over the Big Red (8-6, 4-2). Dartmouth went on a 6-3 run in the second half.