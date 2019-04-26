College women's lacrosse roundup (April 27): Sulmonte scores four to lead Towson to a 17-14 win over Delaware

Natalie Sulmonte had four goals and two assists to lead Towson to a 17-14 victory over host Delware in women’s lacrosse Saturday.

The Tigers improved to 7-9, 5-1 Colonial Athletic Association and the Blue Hens fell to 7-10, 1-5. Towson will face Hofstra on Friday at 7 p.m. in the semifinals of the CAA Championship.

Nicole Liucci had a hat trick for the Tigers. Towson used a 5-0 run at the start of the second half to take control.

Albany 14, UMBC 6: The host Great Danes (10-6, 6-1 America East) used a 6-0 run in the second half to put the game out of reach. The Retrievers fell to 6-11, 4-3. The Great Danes opened the game on a three-goal run before Grayson Corbett (Wilde Lake) scored off a pass from Catherine Sims (Howard).

Albany used another big run to take a 7-1 lead before Rachel Ridgley (Franklin) cut it short with her second goal of the season with seven seconds left in the first half to make the score 7-2 at halftime.

The Great Danes opened the second half with a goal before Corbett knocked in her second of the day, this time off an assist from Ridgley, and Zoë Pekins (Hammond) helped to cut the Albany lead to 8-4.

Albany used a six-goal run to extend its lead to 14-4 before Corbett and Pekins each scored a final goal for the 14-6 final.

Christopher Newport 14, St. Mary’s 13: Caitlin Katchmar (Hereford) scored three of her five goals during a late 7-0 rally that came up short and the host Seahawks (9-9, 3-3) fell to the Captains (9-9, 2-4) in the first round of the Capital Athletic Conference championship. Christopher Newport opened with a 4-0 run and never lost the lead.

Mary Washington 21, Frostburg State 4: The host Eagles (15-3, 4-2) opened with an 8-0 run and routed the Bobcats (4-14, 1-5) in a CAC first round game. Cavey (Chesapeake-AA) had two goals for Frostburg State, which made its fifth appearance and first since 2017 in the league tournament.

Other scores

State

No. 2 Maryland 19, Johns Hopkins 12

Drew 19, Goucher 3

Gettysburg 16, Washington C. 13

Lycoming 14, Hood 13, OT

McDaniel 17, Bryn Mawr 4

Nation

No. 3 North Carolina 16, No. 18 Duke 11

No. 10 Princeton 18, Cornell 5

No. 12 Dartmouth 23, Yale 9

No. 13 Penn 17, Harvard 9

No. 17 Florida 25, Cincinnati 6

Colorado 16, No. 20 Stanford 9, Friday