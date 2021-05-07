Towson women’s lacrosse emphasis on family embodied by presence of four sets of sisters

“One of our biggest fights [when they shared a room] was the TV because I like to sleep with it on, and she likes to sleep with it off,” said Paiton Abbott, who is studying exercise science with a minor in health sciences while her sister is majoring in both health education and promotion and pre-nursing. “So we’d have to alternate every night. But it was fun to share a room because we could stay up at night and talk. We don’t share a room at home, so having a room here was a new experience for us. We would pick a TV show or a movie and watch it together.”