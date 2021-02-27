UMBC rallies from 5-goal deficit to edge VCU, 12-11 | WOMEN’S LACROSSE ROUNDUP

UMBC women’s lacrosse came back from a five-goal deficit to beat Virginia Commonwealth University, 12-11, on Saturday.
The Retrievers (1-1) outscored the Rams (3-1), 9-3, in the second half to win. Claire Bockstie (Maryvale) and Dymo Gerow had three goals each for UMBC. Megan Halczuk had two goals and three assists for the Retrievers.
Mount St. Mary’s 19, American 9: Jordan Butler (John Carroll) turned in a 10-point performance to lead the host Mount (1-2) past the Eagles (0-1). Butler had five goals and five assists and Alayna Pagnotta had four goals and an assist. Emma Vinall had a game-high six goals for American.
Jenna Oler (Wilde Lake) made eight saves for the Mount, while Delaney Oliveira made four saves for the Eagles.
The Mount got off to a quick start with a goal from Butler in the first four minutes. Vinal answered to tie up the game. Pagnotta and Sara Moeller (St. Paul’s) scored two quick goals to give the Mountaineers a 3-1 lead. Vinall responded with two goals of her own to tie the game back up. Jordan Groover scored a man-advantage goal to give the Mount the lead, but Vinall scored another two goals to give American their only lead of the game at 5-4.
The Mount responded with a 6-0 run that spanned about 10 minutes. The run started with a man-advantage goal from Butler. 30 seconds later Beanie Colson (Manchester Valley) scored on a feed from Butler to beat the goalkeeper over her left shoulder. Colson scored again 10 seconds later from another feed from Butler to extend the lead to two. Groover, Colson, and Butler scored again to cap off the 6-0 run for the Mountaineers to give them a five-goal lead.
American scored with 1:21 remaining in the half to cut the deficit down to four, but Pagnotta scored with 10 seconds remaining to give the Mount an 11-6 lead at halftime.
Butler started off the second half with another goal to extend the lead to six. Vinall and Kate Kinsella traded goals 36 seconds apart to keep the lead at six. American scored two goals to make it 13-9. After that, the Mount would not allow American to score again. The Mount wen on another 6-0 run over the last 13:17 to close out the game. Erin Anderson (Westminster) and Pagnotta each scored two goals during the run with Butler and Moeller scoring one goal apiece as well.
The Mount outshot the Eagles 30-20 with 26 shots on goal for the Mountaineers compared to 17 for American.
Mount St. Mary’s travel to Bryant on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Navy 22, George Washington 2: The visiting Mids (3-0) opened with a 14-0 run and cruised past the Colonials (0-1). Navy was led by Nicole Victory with four goals and three assists and Marina Lazarides (Garrison Forest) with three goals and an assist.
The Mids held an opponent scoreless in the first half for the first time since 2016.
“We played well, and we are happy,” Navy coach Cindy Timchal said.
Latest College Lacrosse
Navy won 18 of 25 draws, including 14 of 15 in the first half. Navy hosts Bucknell next Sunday at noon.