Mount St. Mary’s women’s lacrosse overcomes weather, 4-goal deficit to edge Wagner, 9-8, in overtime

Colson’s heroics did not even seem conceivable for the first 48 minutes. The Seahawks responded to a 2-0 hole by scoring four straight over a 12:41 span in the first half and scored three of the second half’s first four goals to enjoy an 8-4 advantage with 18:50 remaining — their largest lead. Mount St. Mary’s, which scored a season-low three goals in the first half, could not gain its footing on offense against a Wagner defensive strategy that involved sophomore attacker Sarah Shaughnessy concentrating on denying the ball to graduate student Kate Kinsella, the Northeast Conference’s Offensive Player of the Year.