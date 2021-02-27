Forest Hill’s Hannah Leubecker emerges as ‘superstar’ in No. 9 Maryland women’s lacrosse’s 17-13 win against No. 18 Michigan

COLLEGE PARK — Hannah Leubecker did not play like someone making the second start of her college career.
The sophomore attacker for the No. 9 Maryland women’s lacrosse team enjoyed a near-perfect showing with a game-high seven goals on nine shots, and the host Terps earned a much-needed victory by defeating No. 18 Michigan, 17-13, on Friday evening at the Field Hockey & Lacrosse Complex.
Maryland improved to 1-1 overall and in the Big Ten and put to rest any memories of Sunday’s season-opening 15-13 upset loss at then-No. 16 Penn State. That setback had been the program’s first to a conference opponent in the regular season since joining the league in 2015.
“We needed to get this win under our belt,” coach Cathy Reese said. “So now we can move forward and know that we can do it. With a team as young as the group that we have, this was an important one for us.”
Emblematic of that youth is Luebecker, a Forest Hill resident who was home-schooled through high school and scored just two goals in six games last spring before the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the rest of the 2020 season.
“It was a big adjustment coming in,” she said. “I had never played on a team with so many weapons, and I never played in an offense like this. So it definitely took me a while to adjust, but now that we’re here, I’m definitely enjoying it a lot better, and I’m glad we can continue.”
After scoring just two goals in that loss to the Nittany Lions, Leubecker exploded for four goals on four shots in the first half and three more on five attempts in the second. She did not miss the cage until 10:03 remained in the second half after she had already scored seven times, and her last attempt from the slot rang off the face mask of Wolverines senior goalkeeper Arielle Weissman (eight saves) with 2:29 left.
“I just want to be able to contribute in any way that I can and do anything that the team needs me to, and today, I ended up scoring goals,” she said. “The lanes just opened up. So any way I can contribute, I think that’s kind of the attitude that everybody has, whatever we need to do to win, and that was just my role today.”
While Leubecker insisted that any of her teammates could have finished the game as the offense’s top producer, senior midfielder Grace Griffin called Leubecker “a superstar.”
“She just went hard,” Griffin said. “She did what she was good at. We knew she was capable of that. She shot to score, and she stuck them in the back of the net. She was just amazing, and I love how hard she went, and that’s what you want from everyone.”
Leubecker was especially effective at pouncing on Michigan’s mistakes. The Wolverines failed to clear the ball five times, and on two of those occasions, Leubecker scored on a breakaway in the first half and a feed from senior attacker Catie May (McDonogh) in the second.
“It’s a big momentum shift,” Leubecker said. “So that’s something we like to capitalize on.”
The Terps had five-goal leads twice in the second half, but couldn’t pull away from Michigan, which defiantly chipped away at the deficit. Maryland’s defense played solidly if not spectacularly. Sophomore goalie Emily Sterling (John Carroll) made a game-best 11 saves, including seven in the first half, and the Wolverines were kept scoreless for the final 7:35 of the game.
Griffin, a Sykesville resident and Liberty graduate, said the plan was to aid Sterling, who made only eight stops against Penn State.
“Just get some contact, stay on-body, and help our goalie make some saves,” said Griffin, who also chipped in two goals and two assists. “ … Just making it so that the attackers couldn’t get the shots that they want, making it just a little bit more difficult, cutting down their angles just a little bit, taking that extra step so that they can’t do what they want and help Emily just see the ball a little bit better.”
In addition to Leubecker and Griffin, senior midfielder Hannah Warther (Liberty) earned her first hat trick of the season, and sisters Catie and Libby May (McDonogh and Hereford, respectively) each found the net twice.
Redshirt senior midfielder Nadine Stewart paced Michigan (0-2) with four goals, and senior attacker Caitlin Muir and junior midfielder Kaitlyn Mead each compiled two goals and one assist. But the Wolverines failed to take advantage of an 18-of-32 outing on draw controls and a 3-of-6 showing on free-position opportunities.
The teams will meet again Sunday at noon, and Reese said the Terps are capable of playing better.
“We’re seeing improvement from last time, which is what we want, but we still have a long ways to go and a lot of room to grow,” she said. “So as we move forward, we’ve got a quick turnaround to be ready to play again on Sunday. We just need to reset, refocus, and hopefully make some little changes and minimize our mistakes a little bit more.”