Livy Rosenzweig’s record-setting day propels Loyola Maryland to Patriot League women’s lacrosse title

Senior attack Livy Rosenzweig scored four goals and had one assist to lead No. 9 Loyola Maryland to an 11-6 win over visiting Lehigh Saturday to capture a second straight Patriot League championship, and also become the Greyhounds all-time leader in points.
The victory touched off a celebration by Loyola (11-2), which played in its seventh straight championship game, but Rosenzweig also had another reason to jump around with her teammates.
Her five points Saturday gave her a career total of 319, surpassing the 318 mark owned by former teammate Hannah Powers. Rosenzweig has a total of 176 assists, two shy of the conference record held by Navy’s Kelly Larkin.
The win earned Loyola an automatic bid to the NCAA Division I tournament.
“This is really exciting, and I have to give a lot of credit to my teammates,” said Rosenzweig, a senior from Katonah, New York. “A lot of the points are assists, and obviously it can never ever happen if they aren’t scoring goals. I was definitely just trying to get through this game and get to practice on Monday. That was the mentality the whole time, which made it easy not to think about it [record]. I just wanted to win badly, and we wanted to make that happen today.”
The point totals earn Rosenzweig a lot of respect on the field. She has faced just about every defense and by late in Saturday’s game the Mountain Hawks (9-4) were denying her the ball. Maybe that’s what pleases Loyola coach Jen Adams the most about the record.
“I’ve said lately every game, every situation, it seems like Livy is going to break or about to break some national or Patriot League record,” Adams said. “That’s a testament to the type of player she is. She is incredibly humble, that is why she is in the position she is in. She is such a competitor but knows how to make her teammates look god. She is a complete player that can put the ball in the back of the net or find her teammates with assists. Even with the kind of pressure she faced today, that tells you the type of champion she is.”
Loyola had won the past 11 meetings between the teams, but the Mountain Hawks had won nine of their past 10 games. Six different Lehigh players had scored more than 25 points this season, which added to the interest in the game.
But Loyola couldn’t be knocked from its top spot in the conference. The Greyhounds won titles in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2019.
They had too much tradition, too much talent and too much Rosenzweig on Saturday. The Greyhounds also got three goals each from midfielders Elli Kluegel, a senior, and Sydni Black, a freshman.
Loyola seemed on the verge of a blowout after taking a six-goal lead at the half but Lehigh pulled within, 10-6, on a goal by Sondra Dickey with 8 minutes and 59 seconds left. The Mountain Hawks had two other goals, both free position and one each from Katia Carnevale and Gabby Schneider, earlier before Dickey’s score.
But all attempts for a comeback seemed to end when Black scored from right of the goal to put Loyola up 11-6 with 5:47 remaining. But the second-half sluggishness has Adams concerned headed into the tournament.
“You talk about it all the time as a coach, consistency across the board, how you play in the season and from half to half as well,” said Adams. “In the second half, we’ve been a little sluggish of late, we need to be more conscious of that. We need to be playing our best lacrosse at the end of the season.”
Loyola led 9-3 at the half as the Greyhounds had too much firepower and elusiveness for Lehigh. It was clearly evident on the first goal when Kluegel split two defenders high outside the box, beat another outside the crease and then easily handled goalie Samantha Sagi for a goal 45 seconds into the contest.
The Greyhounds scored almost every way imaginable in the first half, once off some timely and deliberate cutting, which led to a goal by Emily Wills, and then on a goal by Kluegel as she backed in Lehigh’s Emma McGillis with 20:26 left.
Lehigh’s Cecily Redfern scored with 11:05 left to cut Loyola’s lead to 4-1, but then the Greyhounds scored twice more in the next two minutes for a 6-1 advantage. Lehigh scored again with 7:12 remaining in the half, but Loyola put in three goals in the final 2:40, including two from Rosenzweig, to take a 9-3 lead at the half.
Loyola outshot Lehigh, 18-9, in the first half and Greyhounds goalie Kaitlyn Larsson had five saves in that period, two from point-blank range. She finished with 11 as Loyola extended its winning streak to 11 games. Several times Larrson came up with clutch, one-on-one saves in the second half as well that helped the Greyhounds keep momentum.